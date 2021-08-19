Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 673.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

