Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $216,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

