Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 24 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $581.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 692.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.10 and a 52 week high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $560.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

