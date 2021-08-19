Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 352 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cerner were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

