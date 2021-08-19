Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.