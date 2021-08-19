Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.82. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $74.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

