ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

