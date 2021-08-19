Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 35.0% in July

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATTO. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATTO traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63. Atento has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $350.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.