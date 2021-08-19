Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 25,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $412.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $66,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $74,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.