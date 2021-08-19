Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $94.82

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.82, but opened at $90.91. Autoliv shares last traded at $92.17, with a volume of 1,860 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 197,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $107,676,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

