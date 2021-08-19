AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 995,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,053. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.