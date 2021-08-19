Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target Raised to C$0.75 at Desjardins

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CBWTF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $168.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 161.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

