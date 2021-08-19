Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $124,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $325,000.

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $64.32. 67,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,436. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.67.

