AVAX Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVXT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AVAX Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVXT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AVXT stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. AVAX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
AVAX Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for AVAX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVAX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.