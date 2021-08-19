Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.99 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 952,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90. Avaya has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

