Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,118,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 107,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,694. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

