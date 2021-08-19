Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AYA opened at C$10.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -460.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.54. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

