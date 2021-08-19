B. Riley Comments on The Gap, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Gap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GPS. KGI Securities began coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,231 shares of company stock worth $5,856,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

