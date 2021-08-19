Badger DAO Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $243.68 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for $24.22 or 0.00053153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00056934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00842113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00047289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,062,726 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

