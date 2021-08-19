Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. China Renaissance Securities restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu stock opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.80. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

