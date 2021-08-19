Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $116.41 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

