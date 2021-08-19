Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 11,958 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $761,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG traded down $6.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,079.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,097. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,203.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

