Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.40 Billion Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.45% of Teladoc Health worth $1,399,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,504. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.69.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

