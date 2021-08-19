Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1 Billion Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of Wix.com worth $1,001,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 36.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 267,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,678 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $14.28 on Thursday, hitting $218.69. 63,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $196.19 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.