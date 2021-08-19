Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $2.36 Billion Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.53% of Carvana worth $2,356,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.1% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,053,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,641,234 shares of company stock valued at $507,919,999. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $352.69. 28,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,653. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of -295.54 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.50. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.