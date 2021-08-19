Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,816,412 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,552,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.43. The company had a trading volume of 93,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,349. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

