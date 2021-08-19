Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 325,546 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,546 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.87% of Appian worth $865,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 46.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Appian by 52.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Appian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 9.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.70 and a beta of 1.74. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.