Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 97,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

