Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $353.61 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Benchmark lifted their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

