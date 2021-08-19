Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $38,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

DNMR stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.71. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

