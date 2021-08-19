Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $97,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in General Mills by 285.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,899 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

