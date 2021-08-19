Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 150 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM opened at $337.73 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.20 and a fifty-two week high of $349.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.62, a P/E/G ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.34.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

