Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $356.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

