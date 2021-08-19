Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at $44,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $775,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 15,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.20.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

