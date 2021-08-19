Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.56.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after buying an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banc of California by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Banc of California by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

