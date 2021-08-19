Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 983,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 170,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.32. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

