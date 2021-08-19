BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post sales of $266.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.50 million and the highest is $273.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $265.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 910,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,290. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $5,699,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 104,755.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $20,051,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

