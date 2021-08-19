Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €55.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWNI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €51.94. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.