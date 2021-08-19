Barclays Increases Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, reissued a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,750 ($48.99) on Monday. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,796 ($49.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,542.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 1.59%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

