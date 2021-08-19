Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE BGH opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

