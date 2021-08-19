Barrington Research Weighs in on Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HURN opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,998,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $4,945,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

