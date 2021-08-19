Base Protocol (BASE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00004345 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.14 million and $31,943.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00846091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103346 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 761,888 coins and its circulating supply is 562,740 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

