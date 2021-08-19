Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BBWI traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 265,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,197. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

