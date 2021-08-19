BCGM Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 541,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,998,086. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

