BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Gentex by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,516. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.86. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.