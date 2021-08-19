BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAPR. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $855,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $780,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 80.5% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 27,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. 13,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,568. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36.

