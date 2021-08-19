BCGM Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $75.95. 5,274,365 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.