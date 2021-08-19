Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. 281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 465,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

