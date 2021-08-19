Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.26. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,903. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

