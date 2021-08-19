Bell Bank Buys Shares of 8,830 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 82,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.76 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

